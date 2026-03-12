Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407,373 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,705,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,562,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 11.8% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,210,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,722,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 48.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,335,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,551,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,547,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,072,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $28.11 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 396.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

