Gordon Rubenstein Sells 180,671 Shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 180,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $2,074,103.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 250 shares in the company, valued at $2,870. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 9th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 228,262 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $2,595,338.94.

On Friday, March 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 60,952 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $716,186.00.

ACEL stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $946.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.66 million. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,828,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $4,368,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,012 shares during the period. Finally, Visualize Group LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Significant clustered insider selling is the primary negative: Director Gordon Rubenstein sold three large blocks across March 6–10 (60,952; 228,262; 180,671 shares) — ~470k shares total — and director David Ruttenberg sold 10,000 shares on March 10. Those concentrated disposals (~$5M+ combined) likely increased supply and pressured the stock today.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

