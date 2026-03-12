Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 80,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 43,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Down 13.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the district-scale Gold Springs gold project situated in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah.

