Gogo (GOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Gogo had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 1.42%.The business had revenue of $230.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gogo Stock Down 1.1%

Gogo stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.83 million, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on Gogo in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gogo news, insider Oakleigh Thorne bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $907,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 954,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,883.32. This represents a 21.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gogo by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,672 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Gogo by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 199,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo’s offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo’s ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

Featured Stories

