GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI) Short Interest Down 43.4% in February

GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,458 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 12th total of 44,970 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,505 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

GMO International Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 49,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. GMO International Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.98.

GMO International Quality ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. GMO International Quality ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -19.12%.

Institutional Trading of GMO International Quality ETF

About GMO International Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLTI. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of GMO International Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GMO International Quality ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GMO International Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GMO International Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GMO International Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GMO International Quality ETF (QLTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in non-US equities that the adviser deems to be high quality. The fund focuses on companies with strong cash flows, targeting investments with high return potential. QLTI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.

