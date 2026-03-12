Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2,185.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,666 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $141.02 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 price target on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,657,941.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,594.30. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $258,842.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,752.52. The trade was a 34.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,379 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Read More

