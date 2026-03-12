Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Stock Down 9.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Company Profile

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016. Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

