Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,877 shares, an increase of 100.4% from the February 12th total of 17,906 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 380,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Down 6.7%

Glass House Brands stock traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.89. Glass House Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.10.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) is a vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail company focused on the California market. Based in Salinas with corporate offices in Los Angeles, the firm cultivates proprietary cannabis genetics in greenhouse facilities and distributes a range of consumer packaged products under its flagship Glass House Farms brand.

Operating advanced glasshouse cultivation sites that leverage sustainable growing practices, Glass House Brands produces high-quality flower, pre-rolls and extract products.

