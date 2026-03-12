Genius Sports Limited $GENI Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Genius Sports worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 17.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,527 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 326.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, New Street Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Genius Sports Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GENI opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.