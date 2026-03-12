Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 5,104 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of IDEX worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $194.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

See Also

