Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 178,399 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the February 12th total of 82,219 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,715 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Income Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 4.20% of Generation Income Properties worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment company that focuses on acquiring and managing single-tenant, net-lease properties across the United States. The company seeks to generate stable, long-term cash flows by structuring sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with investment-grade and middle-market tenants. Its portfolio spans essential industries such as retail, industrial, medical and office, with properties typically under long-term, triple-net leases that shift operating expenses to tenants.

The firm pursues a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in markets characterized by strong demographic and economic fundamentals.

Featured Stories

