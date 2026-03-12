Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Genasys has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 29.19% and a negative return on equity of 391.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 246,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,136,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genasys by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Genasys by 170.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) specializes in mission-critical communications and emergency mass notification solutions designed to keep organizations and communities connected during high-stress events. The company’s core offerings include a multi-channel alerting platform that integrates SMS, email, voice, sirens, public address systems and social media outlets. By combining hardware and cloud-based software, Genasys delivers robust, scalable systems that can push targeted warnings and status updates to millions of recipients in seconds.

In addition to its flagship Smart Mass Notification System, Genasys provides hardened private LTE networks, satellite communications terminals and interoperable radio systems tailored for government agencies, defense customers, utilities, energy producers and remote industrial operations.

