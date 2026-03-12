Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.14 and traded as low as GBX 274.40. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 280.50, with a volume of 32,089 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £58.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.
Gear4music Company Profile
Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.
