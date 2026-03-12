Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.14 and traded as low as GBX 274.40. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 280.50, with a volume of 32,089 shares.

Gear4music Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £58.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Gear4music Company Profile

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

