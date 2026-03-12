GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.97. 12,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 42,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GD Culture Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GD Culture Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $227.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

GD Culture Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GD Culture Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GD Culture Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GD Culture Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GD Culture Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients.

