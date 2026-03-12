Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $31,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 1,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $877,538.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,811.34. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total transaction of $1,323,866.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,579.72. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Garmin Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of GRMN opened at $236.02 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

See Also

