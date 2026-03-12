G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $28.31. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 3,764 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WILC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded G. Willi-Food International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

The stock has a market capitalization of $375.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WILC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.