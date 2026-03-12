G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.1 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

GIII stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $988.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

