G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.57, but opened at $26.16. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $25.5240, with a volume of 497,317 shares changing hands.
The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $771.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS.
Key Stories Impacting G-III Apparel Group
Here are the key news stories impacting G-III Apparel Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide is modestly above consensus (company guided $530.0M vs Street ~$525.1M), suggesting top-line demand is not collapsing even as margins compress. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results; Provides Fiscal 2027 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group left its Market Perform rating unchanged — a sign analysts are cautious but not cutting coverage aggressively. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published its formal press release with full Q4 and FY-2027 outlook details; read for management commentary and the earnings call timing. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed estimates: EPS $0.30 vs $0.59 expected and revenue $771.5M vs ~$792M expected; revenue was down ~8% YoY. The earnings shortfall and lower margins are the immediate catalyst for the selloff. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Management cut EPS guidance sharply: FY2027 EPS guidance $2.00–2.10 vs consensus ~2.99, and Q1 guidance is deeply negative at -$0.40 to -$0.30 vs a ~+$0.02 estimate — indicating a rough near-term profit profile even if full-year sales hold. G-III Apparel stock tumbles nearly 13% on weak earnings and guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Company cited direct impact from the Saks Global bankruptcy in Q4 (exposure to receivables/inventory write-offs), an operational counterparty risk that hurt results and raises near‑term collection/inventory questions. G-III Bitten by Saks Global Bankruptcy in the Fourth Quarter
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIII
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,200,000. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 682,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 625,237 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 280.0% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 478,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 352,869 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 13.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.
The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G-III Apparel Group
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- The largest IPO in history is coming
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.