G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.57, but opened at $26.16. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $25.5240, with a volume of 497,317 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $771.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,200,000. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 682,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 625,237 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 280.0% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 478,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 352,869 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

