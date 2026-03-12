FY2030 Earnings Forecast for MediWound Issued By Maxim Group

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Maxim Group decreased their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for MediWound in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group analyst M. Okunewitch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

MediWound Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $17.22 on Thursday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.13.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 140.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 84.0% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 749,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,993 shares during the last quarter. Kotler Kevin acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 825.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 291,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 136,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MediWound by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

