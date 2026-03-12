Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Announces Earnings Results

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $456.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.
Here are the key takeaways from Full Truck Alliance’s conference call:
- In Q4 total fulfilled orders reached 36.9 million (+12.3% YoY) and full-year orders were 236 million (+19.8% YoY), with cold-chain orders up nearly 30%, signaling continued platform demand and engagement.
- Full-year results showed improved profitability — net revenue RMB 12.49 billion (+11.1% YoY), transaction service revenue RMB 5.32 billion (+38.2% YoY), and net income RMB 4.46 billion (+42.8% YoY), with adjusted net income RMB 4.79 billion (+19.3% YoY).
- Management is rapidly integrating AI (commercial GigaAI heavy-truck feed, AI shipper assistant, and broader AI-driven matching/dispatch/pricing/credit) and expects AI to boost matching efficiency and strengthen network effects over the medium term.
- Platform-wide ecosystem governance (real-name checks, removal of fake/low-quality accounts, curbs on freight reselling and misclassified orders) weighed on near-term order growth but, per management, improved fulfillment quality and monetization potential.
- Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly — ~US$200M paid in 2025 dividends, ~US$52.4M repurchases in 2025, and a planned ~US$400M return for 2026 plus an announced Q1 dividend — while pursuing disciplined investments (overseas, autonomous driving).
Full Truck Alliance Price Performance
YMM stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.
The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.
