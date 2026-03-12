Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Announces Earnings Results

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $456.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Full Truck Alliance’s conference call:

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

In Q4 total fulfilled orders reached 36.9 million (+12.3% YoY) and full-year orders were 236 million (+19.8% YoY) , with cold-chain orders up nearly 30%, signaling continued platform demand and engagement.

and full-year orders were , with cold-chain orders up nearly 30%, signaling continued platform demand and engagement. Full-year results showed improved profitability — net revenue RMB 12.49 billion (+11.1% YoY), transaction service revenue RMB 5.32 billion (+38.2% YoY), and net income RMB 4.46 billion (+42.8% YoY), with adjusted net income RMB 4.79 billion (+19.3% YoY).

Management is rapidly integrating AI (commercial GigaAI heavy-truck feed, AI shipper assistant, and broader AI-driven matching/dispatch/pricing/credit) and expects AI to boost matching efficiency and strengthen network effects over the medium term.

Platform-wide ecosystem governance (real-name checks, removal of fake/low-quality accounts, curbs on freight reselling and misclassified orders) weighed on near-term order growth but, per management, improved fulfillment quality and monetization potential.

Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly — ~US$200M paid in 2025 dividends, ~US$52.4M repurchases in 2025, and a planned ~US$400M return for 2026 plus an announced Q1 dividend — while pursuing disciplined investments (overseas, autonomous driving).

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,821,000 after buying an additional 1,040,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,272,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,322 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,859,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525,984 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 10,847,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,397,000 after purchasing an additional 240,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 10,125,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.