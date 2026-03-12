Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Buys $12,400.00 in Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Arnone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 549,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,396.12. The trade was a 1.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.05.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FTEK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Fuel Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) is a specialty technology and engineering company focused on developing and supplying clean air solutions for the power generation and industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and markets proprietary chemical reagents and process control systems that help customers reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), mercury and other air pollutants. Its technology platform combines advanced process modeling, plant optimization software and field testing services to help utilities and industrial facilities comply with environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency.
Fuel Tech’s core product lines include selective catalytic reduction (SCR) optimization systems, activated carbon injection solutions for mercury capture, and sorbent enhancement additives for flue gas desulfurization processes.
