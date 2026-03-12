FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 104.9% in February

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,311,295 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the February 12th total of 4,543,383 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,816,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,816,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000. The trade was a 8.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 113,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,863,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Equity LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 341.83 and a beta of 0.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.59 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,595.0%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

