Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 40.19%.The business had revenue of C$69.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$17.97 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.79.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

