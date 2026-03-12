Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 40.19%.The business had revenue of C$69.76 million during the quarter.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$17.97 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65.
Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.
