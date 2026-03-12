Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 953,734 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of U.S. Bancorp worth $370,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after buying an additional 806,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,238,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,492,000 after buying an additional 238,123 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

