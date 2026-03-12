Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 51,894 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,894 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.19% of Reliance worth $320,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Reliance by 46.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliance in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 31.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reliance from $315.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,434.02. This represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $308.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.39. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $365.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.