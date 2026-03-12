Franklin Resources Inc. Has $549.97 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,474,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,767,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of AT&T worth $549,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in AT&T by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large, strategic capex commitment could drive long‑term revenue and market share gains (fiber, 5G, rural satellite, resilience, security, workforce). AT&T Announces $250 Billion Commitment

Large, strategic capex commitment could drive long‑term revenue and market share gains (fiber, 5G, rural satellite, resilience, security, workforce). Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets reflect buy‑side confidence in the plan and near‑term momentum: Oppenheimer raised its target to $32 (outperform) and Scotiabank boosted its target to $31; Arete moved the stock from sell to neutral ($28 target).

Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets reflect buy‑side confidence in the plan and near‑term momentum: Oppenheimer raised its target to $32 (outperform) and Scotiabank boosted its target to $31; Arete moved the stock from sell to neutral ($28 target). Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: AT&T recently beat quarterly EPS estimates and set FY2026 guidance of $2.25–$2.35, supporting the thesis that underlying cash flow can help fund investment. (Company earnings release)

Operational momentum: AT&T recently beat quarterly EPS estimates and set FY2026 guidance of $2.25–$2.35, supporting the thesis that underlying cash flow can help fund investment. (Company earnings release) Neutral Sentiment: Suppliers and partners (e.g., fiber and glass makers) stand to gain from AT&T’s buildout, which may help execution but also signals heavy vendor demand and longer supply chains. Corning reaction

Suppliers and partners (e.g., fiber and glass makers) stand to gain from AT&T’s buildout, which may help execution but also signals heavy vendor demand and longer supply chains. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage outlines hiring, workforce training and public‑sector work as part of the plan — positives for execution but with uncertain near‑term cost timing. Yahoo: What $250B Could Mean

Media coverage outlines hiring, workforce training and public‑sector work as part of the plan — positives for execution but with uncertain near‑term cost timing. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term investor concern about the scale and timing of $250B capex—worries over cash flow, balance‑sheet flexibility and execution—helped push the stock lower today. Zacks: Why AT&T dipped

Near‑term investor concern about the scale and timing of $250B capex—worries over cash flow, balance‑sheet flexibility and execution—helped push the stock lower today. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term bearish commentary urging profit taking after the rally (e.g., “Sell the Rip” pieces) amplifies downside pressure for traders looking to lock in gains. Seeking Alpha: Sell The Rip

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $27.13 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.