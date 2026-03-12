Franklin Resources Inc. Has $501.63 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,185,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,752 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.71% of Republic Services worth $501,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RSG opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average is $219.24.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

