Franklin Resources Inc. Has $391.74 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799,068 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.54% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $391,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $11,778,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,840.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,696. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $525,475.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,888.36. This trade represents a 58.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,731 shares of company stock worth $50,506,306. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 684.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

