Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 849,500 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of International Business Machines worth $610,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 122.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,019,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $248.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on large tech names including IBM; coverage cited IBM as a buy/hold candidate based on enterprise AI and hybrid cloud exposure. This supports investor confidence in the company’s strategy. Read More.

Analysts remain constructive on large tech names including IBM; coverage cited IBM as a buy/hold candidate based on enterprise AI and hybrid cloud exposure. This supports investor confidence in the company’s strategy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with SEI to deploy agentic AI and automation for enterprise workflows — a direct commercial tie-up that could drive near‑term services revenue and customer adoption of IBM’s AI tooling. Read More.

IBM announced a partnership with SEI to deploy agentic AI and automation for enterprise workflows — a direct commercial tie-up that could drive near‑term services revenue and customer adoption of IBM’s AI tooling. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM and Lam Research launched a collaboration to advance sub‑1nm logic scaling (materials, processes, High NA EUV). That’s a strategic, long‑horizon boost to IBM’s semiconductor and research positioning. Read More.

IBM and Lam Research launched a collaboration to advance sub‑1nm logic scaling (materials, processes, High NA EUV). That’s a strategic, long‑horizon boost to IBM’s semiconductor and research positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: IBM and several universities co‑authored discovery of a novel molecule with unique electronic structure — a positive R&D milestone but unlikely to move near‑term revenue; more material for long‑term IP/tech leadership. Read More.

IBM and several universities co‑authored discovery of a novel molecule with unique electronic structure — a positive R&D milestone but unlikely to move near‑term revenue; more material for long‑term IP/tech leadership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake research cited Hakkoda (an IBM company) in interoperability and AI scaling for healthcare — reinforces IBM’s role in enterprise data/AI stacks but is incremental news. Read More.

Snowflake research cited Hakkoda (an IBM company) in interoperability and AI scaling for healthcare — reinforces IBM’s role in enterprise data/AI stacks but is incremental news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces weighing IBM post‑Q4 earnings and recent price moves reiterate mixed sentiment: solid earnings but still navigating AI competition and valuation headwinds. These items provide context but no new catalysts. Read More. and Read More.

Market commentary pieces weighing IBM post‑Q4 earnings and recent price moves reiterate mixed sentiment: solid earnings but still navigating AI competition and valuation headwinds. These items provide context but no new catalysts. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shares plunged after market fears over new AI capabilities from Anthropic (and similar agentic/“vibe coding” tools) — investors worried these advances accelerate competition and erode pricing/market share for legacy enterprise software and services. That reaction was the main immediate downward driver. Read More.

Shares plunged after market fears over new AI capabilities from Anthropic (and similar agentic/“vibe coding” tools) — investors worried these advances accelerate competition and erode pricing/market share for legacy enterprise software and services. That reaction was the main immediate downward driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s 2026 X‑Force cybersecurity report highlighted rising threats; media coverage framed it as a “bombshell,” which briefly pressured sentiment even as it could also increase demand for IBM security services. Short term, the headline contributed to negative sentiment. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.