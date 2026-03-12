Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.28 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%.

Here are the key takeaways from Fossil Group’s conference call:

Fossil says 2025 marked a successful turnaround with $1.0B in net sales, a 55.9% gross margin (+380 bps), SG&A cut by >$100M and a positive adjusted operating income of $11M .

in net sales, a gross margin (+380 bps), SG&A cut by >$100M and a positive adjusted operating income of . Management raised near-term targets and expects $945M–$965M in 2026 sales, a return to top-line growth in Q4, 3%–5% adjusted operating margin and break-even free cash flow for the year.

in 2026 sales, a return to top-line growth in Q4, adjusted operating margin and break-even free cash flow for the year. The company is doubling down on product and channel initiatives—notably the relaunch of Big Tic , a new premium Signature platform, culturally relevant collaborations, a full-price DTC model, and expanded focus in high-growth markets like India—to drive engagement and margin improvement.

, a new premium platform, culturally relevant collaborations, a full-price DTC model, and expanded focus in high-growth markets like India—to drive engagement and margin improvement. Near-term risks remain—Q4 sales declined ~20% YoY, 2026 guidance still implies a ~4%–6% sales decline (including ~$21M from store closures), and past royalty minimum shortfalls introduced intra-year volatility that management must fully abate through execution.

Fossil Group stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FOSL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fossil Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group’s wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

