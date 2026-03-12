Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.28 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%.
Here are the key takeaways from Fossil Group’s conference call:
- Fossil says 2025 marked a successful turnaround with $1.0B in net sales, a 55.9% gross margin (+380 bps), SG&A cut by >$100M and a positive adjusted operating income of $11M.
- Management raised near-term targets and expects $945M–$965M in 2026 sales, a return to top-line growth in Q4, 3%–5% adjusted operating margin and break-even free cash flow for the year.
- The company is doubling down on product and channel initiatives—notably the relaunch of Big Tic, a new premium Signature platform, culturally relevant collaborations, a full-price DTC model, and expanded focus in high-growth markets like India—to drive engagement and margin improvement.
- Near-term risks remain—Q4 sales declined ~20% YoY, 2026 guidance still implies a ~4%–6% sales decline (including ~$21M from store closures), and past royalty minimum shortfalls introduced intra-year volatility that management must fully abate through execution.
Fossil Group Price Performance
Fossil Group stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group
Fossil Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Fossil Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 revenue target to roughly $943.8M–$963.8M (above consensus ~$890.5M), signaling confidence in sales recovery and accelerating turnaround momentum. Fossil outlines $945M–$965M 2026 sales target as turnaround accelerates
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst (Northland Securities) reiterated a Buy view, citing cost resets, margin rebuild and renewed watch demand as evidence the turnaround is gaining traction. Fossil: Turnaround Gaining Traction on Cost Resets, Margin Rebuild, and Renewed Watch Demand Supports Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2025 results came in above guidance: ~$1.0B net sales, gross margin expanded ~390 bps to 56.1%, adjusted operating income turned positive — management also raised long-term targets, supporting a constructive outlook. Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying reported across several executives (CEO and others), which traders often view as management showing conviction in the company’s prospects. Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) stock rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat consensus ($280.5M vs est. ~$249M), but the top-line beat was accompanied by mixed margin and cash-flow dynamics — revenue strength is encouraging, but needs to translate into sustained profit/cash generation. Fossil Q4 results and call
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed expectations (reported a loss) — the company missed consensus EPS and reported a quarterly loss, which highlights ongoing profitability pressure despite revenue progress. Earnings report showing EPS miss
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakened (reported negative operating cash flow and a decline in cash balance year-over-year), and some margin compression was noted in the quarter — these are short-term liquidity and margin risks to monitor. Q4 financial detail including cash flow
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on FOSL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fossil Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOSL
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
The group’s wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fossil Group
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.