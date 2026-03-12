Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) CAO Robert Parks Sells 1,927 Shares

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Parks sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $17,477.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,068.23. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fortrea Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 274,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $854.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortrea from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fortrea and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortrea

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fortrea by 6,802.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 214.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortrea by 74.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fortrea by 137.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.