Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $36.7580, with a volume of 1264256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forgent Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

