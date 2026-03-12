Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150.50 and last traded at GBX 154. 62,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 174,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 293 price objective on shares of Fonix Mobile in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fonix Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.30. The company has a market capitalization of £152.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Carmel Warren purchased 11,235 shares of Fonix Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.30. Also, insider Edward Spurrier acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £53,100. Insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

