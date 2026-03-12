Fogo (FOGO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $89.05 Million

Fogo (FOGO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Fogo has a market capitalization of $89.05 million and $12.64 million worth of Fogo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fogo has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fogo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fogo Profile

Fogo’s launch date was January 15th, 2026. Fogo’s total supply is 9,961,751,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,787,751,836 tokens. Fogo’s official website is www.fogo.io. The Reddit community for Fogo is https://reddit.com/r/fogochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fogo’s official message board is www.fogo.io/blog. Fogo’s official Twitter account is @fogochain.

Fogo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fogo (FOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026. Fogo has a current supply of 9,961,638,278.07311767 with 3,787,638,278.07263517 in circulation. The last known price of Fogo is 0.02317007 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $11,281,016.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fogo.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fogo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fogo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fogo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

