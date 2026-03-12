FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 61,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the previous session’s volume of 13,360 shares.The stock last traded at $94.6060 and had previously closed at $96.35.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $606.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

