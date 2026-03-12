FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,857 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the February 12th total of 11,397 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,227 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,227 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.4%
SKOR opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $49.53.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
