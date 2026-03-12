FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.73. 12,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FitLife Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTLF

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FitLife Brands

The company has a market cap of $138.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FitLife Brands by 101.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 119.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.