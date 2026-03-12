Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $70.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.74.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FISV opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $227.00. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), giving bulls a near-term catalyst if investor confidence improves. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $70 price target, signaling cautious analyst sentiment despite upside from current prices. Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $70 price target, signaling cautious analyst sentiment despite upside from current prices. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript from Fiserv’s Wolfe Research FinTech Forum presentation was posted — investors should review management remarks for updates on the company’s transformation, margin progress and AI initiatives (transcripts can change sentiment depending on tone/details). Wolfe Research FinTech Forum Transcript

Transcript from Fiserv’s Wolfe Research FinTech Forum presentation was posted — investors should review management remarks for updates on the company’s transformation, margin progress and AI initiatives (transcripts can change sentiment depending on tone/details). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece on AI highlights Fiserv’s CEO signaling “patience” amid a multiyear transformation — suggests management is focused on execution rather than aggressive near-term moves. Useful context but not an immediate catalyst. What Shopify and Fiserv Leaders are Saying About AI

Coverage piece on AI highlights Fiserv’s CEO signaling “patience” amid a multiyear transformation — suggests management is focused on execution rather than aggressive near-term moves. Useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A fintech vendor (Kinective) announced eSignature and ops integrations aimed at financial institutions — a competitive product update to monitor but not an immediate Fiserv earnings driver. Kinective eSignature Release

A fintech vendor (Kinective) announced eSignature and ops integrations aimed at financial institutions — a competitive product update to monitor but not an immediate Fiserv earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted Fiserv among several names that traded down as the asset-management/financial sectors were hit by lingering fears around bad loans and private credit redemptions — sector risk is pressuring FISV despite company-specific fundamentals. Morningstar, Intercontinental Exchange, and Fiserv Stocks Trade Down

Market commentary noted Fiserv among several names that traded down as the asset-management/financial sectors were hit by lingering fears around bad loans and private credit redemptions — sector risk is pressuring FISV despite company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces (Yahoo/MSN) argue investors should avoid FISV, citing the stock’s large decline since Sept 2025 and structural concerns — negative narratives like this can amplify selling pressure and slow any recovery. 3 Reasons to Avoid FISV MSN

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

