First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,566 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 12th total of 2,744 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXL traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $177.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $201,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 575.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

