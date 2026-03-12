First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,964 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the February 12th total of 130,406 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. 463,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

