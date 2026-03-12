First Trust Advisors LP Sells 81,522 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,522 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.36% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $48,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,220.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 838.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $72.21.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 91.16%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.