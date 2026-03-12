First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $23.00. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 49,766 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

