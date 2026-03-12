First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.40 and traded as high as $39.86. First Community Bancshares shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 90,860 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

First Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 26.32%.The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

First Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Community Bancshares by 98.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FCBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

