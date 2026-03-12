First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Releases Earnings Results

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

FCHS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,952.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.33.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It develops primary care and wellness clinics focused on providing life improvement services, such as anti-aging, weight management, hormone replacement, and pharmacy services. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

