Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. Finance of America Companies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.09%.

Finance of America delivered a strong 2025 operating performance with GAAP net income of $110M ($5.04/sh) , adjusted net income of $74M ($3.04/sh) , and Adjusted EBITDA of $143M , and management reiterated 2026 guidance of $4.25–$4.75 adjusted EPS with expected volume growth of 15%–25% to $2.8B–$3.1B.

, , and , and management reiterated 2026 guidance of with expected volume growth of 15%–25% to $2.8B–$3.1B. Management highlighted meaningful operational improvements from technology and AI — its “Joy” ambassador is generating >5x the conversion of the prior call center and early 2026 digital metrics show doubled pre-qual engagement and large gains in speed-to-application and submission rates, implying lower acquisition costs and better scalability.

The company strengthened its capital position via a $50M preferred equity investment, a $40M convertible note, completion of the Blackstone buyback, and expects to close the PHH servicing portfolio acquisition in Q2 while targeting to retire the $150M corporate debt in 2026 to further deleverage the balance sheet.

in 2026 to further deleverage the balance sheet. GAAP results remain volatile — the company reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $21M driven by non‑cash fair value movements of residual assets and sensitivity to interest rates/spreads, which could continue to cause near-term GAAP earnings swings despite resilient adjusted cash earnings.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The company has a market cap of $137.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.65.

FOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Finance of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Finance of America Companies news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tai A. Thornock sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $27,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $261,777. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,195,234 shares of company stock valued at $31,993,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Finance of America Companies by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 4,270.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

