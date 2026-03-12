Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:FBTC)

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 24,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 154% compared to the average volume of 9,561 call options.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Down 0.9%

BATS:FBTC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. FBTC was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

