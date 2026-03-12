Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 162,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 333% from the previous session’s volume of 37,543 shares.The stock last traded at $74.52 and had previously closed at $75.39.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

