Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.08 and traded as low as GBX 302.50. Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 303.50, with a volume of 563,689 shares.

Fidelity China Special Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Fidelity China Special alerts:

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity China Special had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 93.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity China Special will post 33.5074627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity China Special

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.