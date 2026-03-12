Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,552 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 39.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,493 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 16.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,600,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 759,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 358,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,902,000 after purchasing an additional 345,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Big drop in short interest — Short interest fell ~34% in late February to ~1.79M shares (0.9% of float), lowering the short-interest ratio to ~1.1 days. Reduced short exposure can remove downside selling pressure and limit squeeze risk.

Big drop in short interest — Short interest fell ~34% in late February to ~1.79M shares (0.9% of float), lowering the short-interest ratio to ~1.1 days. Reduced short exposure can remove downside selling pressure and limit squeeze risk. Positive Sentiment: Technical/analyst note flags oversold conditions and upward estimate revisions — A Zacks piece highlights that FERG lost ~13.6% in four weeks and is trading in oversold territory; the article also notes analysts have been revising earnings estimates higher, which could set up a technical bounce or trend reversal. Zacks: Trend Reversal May Be Around the Corner

Technical/analyst note flags oversold conditions and upward estimate revisions — A Zacks piece highlights that FERG lost ~13.6% in four weeks and is trading in oversold territory; the article also notes analysts have been revising earnings estimates higher, which could set up a technical bounce or trend reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Rebecca Ferguson (actor) confirms Silo Season 3 release window — Entertainment coverage (MSN/Yahoo/IDropNews) around the actress Rebecca Ferguson and her Apple TV series does not relate to Ferguson plc’s business or financials. Rebecca Ferguson Confirms Silo Season 3 Release Date

Rebecca Ferguson (actor) confirms Silo Season 3 release window — Entertainment coverage (MSN/Yahoo/IDropNews) around the actress Rebecca Ferguson and her Apple TV series does not relate to Ferguson plc’s business or financials. Neutral Sentiment: Other celebrity/press items mentioning “Ferguson” — Multiple celebrity stories (Sarah Ferguson / Priscilla Presley / media gossip) and a NYT piece about footballer Evan Ferguson are in the feed but are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s performance. Example: NYT soccer profile. NYT: Evan Ferguson & Kaoru Mitoma

Other celebrity/press items mentioning “Ferguson” — Multiple celebrity stories (Sarah Ferguson / Priscilla Presley / media gossip) and a NYT piece about footballer Evan Ferguson are in the feed but are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s performance. Example: NYT soccer profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly earnings miss remains a headwind — Ferguson reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter (missed consensus ~$2.24) despite modest revenue growth. That earnings shortfall and any guidance implications can keep pressure on the shares until upcoming results or clearer margin recovery.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $231.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $271.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.60.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

