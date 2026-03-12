Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.7150. 14,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 122,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBYD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon’s Beyond Global has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $846.21 million, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of -1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

